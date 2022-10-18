Two men named after fatal car crash in Sutherland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two men have been named after they died following a crash near Lairg in Sutherland on Sunday.

Police Scotland have released pictures of 25-year-old David Hamilton and 24-year-old Finley Hope following the fatal crash on Sunday at around 3.20pm on the A836.

It is believed the car had left the road some time before it was found and reported to police.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene and their families have asked for their privacy to be respected at this time.

Sergeant Calum MacAulay said: “Our thoughts are very much with the families of these two young men at this very difficult time.

“Our investigation to establish the full circumstances of what happened is ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who can assist, who has not already spoken to officers, to please get in touch.

“If you have dash-cam footage or anything else that could help with our inquiries then please call us on 101, quoting incident number 2086 of October 16 2022.”