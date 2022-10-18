Two men named after fatal car crash in Sutherland By Press Association October 18 2022, 1.36pm Police Scotland have named two men who have died following a crash in Sutherland in Scotland. (Joe Giddens/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Two men have been named after they died following a crash near Lairg in Sutherland on Sunday. Police Scotland have released pictures of 25-year-old David Hamilton and 24-year-old Finley Hope following the fatal crash on Sunday at around 3.20pm on the A836. It is believed the car had left the road some time before it was found and reported to police. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene and their families have asked for their privacy to be respected at this time. Police Scotland can confirm the names of the two men who died following a crash on the A836 near Lairg, on Sunday, 16 October, 2022.They can be named as 25-year-old David Hamilton and 24-year-old Finley Hope.More: https://t.co/bTYPNzfxx3 pic.twitter.com/4MqCEKEOdD— Northern Police (@northernPolice) October 18, 2022 Sergeant Calum MacAulay said: "Our thoughts are very much with the families of these two young men at this very difficult time. "Our investigation to establish the full circumstances of what happened is ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who can assist, who has not already spoken to officers, to please get in touch. "If you have dash-cam footage or anything else that could help with our inquiries then please call us on 101, quoting incident number 2086 of October 16 2022." 