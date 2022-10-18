Three more people charged in connection with death of Blair Gault

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three more people have been charged in connection with the death of Blair Gault in Livingston last year.

The 32-year-old was found seriously injured on a footpath in the West Lothian town in November last year.

A 52-year-old man and two women, aged 53 and 55, have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of 32-year-old Blair Gault in Livingston on Tuesday, 16 November, 2021. They are due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Wednesday, 19 October, 2022. pic.twitter.com/fYJtHW3Kmk — Lothians & Scottish Borders Police (@LothBordPolice) October 18, 2022

Emergency services attended the scene but Mr Gault was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Scotland said on Tuesday that three people: a 52-year-old man and two women aged 53 and 55, had been charged in connection with his death.

The three will appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Wednesday.