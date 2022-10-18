Chemical odour in Edinburgh prompts building shutdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Chemical odour in Edinburgh prompts building shutdown

By Press Association
October 18 2022, 4.06pm
(Dave Thompson/PA)
(Dave Thompson/PA)

A chemical odour in the centre of Edinburgh has led to a building being closed off by police.

The smell was detected in Cowgate at about 10.50am on Tuesday.

Emergency services, including Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS), are in attendance.

Police Scotland said inquiries into the smell are ongoing.

Officers said there is no threat to the public.

A spokesperson said: “The area of the building has been closed off and there are no reports of anyone being affected.”

A spokeswoman for SFRS said appliances are in attendance assisting officers in what she described as a police incident.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scotland

Blair Gault was found injured in Livingston last November (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Three more people charged in connection with death of Blair Gault
Police Scotland have named two men who have died following a crash in Sutherland in Scotland. (Joe Giddens/PA)
Two men named after fatal car crash in Sutherland
Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art has closed its Modern Two building in a bit to cut costs (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art closes offshoot to save on costs
A 26-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash on the M8 on Monday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Pedestrian in hospital with life-threatening injuries after motorway crash
A painting by noted Scottish artist, actor and writer John Byrne is to go on sale among hundreds of artworks and books to raise money for Christian Aid (David Cheskin/PA)
John Byrne artwork among items at church sale to raise cash for charity
(Dave Thompson/PA)
Major traffic delays as motorway closed after rush-hour crash
(David Cheskin/PA)
Body found in search for missing Edinburgh woman
Dundee’s university was founded with money linked to slavery, research has found (Jane Barlow/PA)
University of Dundee founded on family wealth linked to slavery, study shows
Police said the car in which the two men were killed may have left the road ‘some time’ before it was reported to them (Joe Giddens/PA)
Two men killed in Highlands car crash
An expert panel is to carry out further investigations into the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital as part of a public inquiry (Jane Barlow/PA)
Expert panel to investigate flagship Glasgow hospital as part of public inquiry

Most Read

1
A stock image of the A90 at Inchture in Perthshire. Image: Paul Reid/DCThomson
Medics rush to help victim of horror Perthshire smash on A90 central reservation
2
Over 100 bikers turned out in Ladybank on Sunday to pay respects to bike fanatic Frank Foster. Image: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media.
Fife family speechless after 100 bikers pay respects to terminally-ill dad
3
Katie Dolatowski ran from Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after sentencing. Image: DC Thomson.
Sex offender Katie Dolatowski placed on curfew for failing to tell police of move…
4
Fife baby Olivia Petrie
Fife parents pay tribute after baby daughter’s sudden death
5
Neighbours Joan Forbes and Chris Main oppose the development.
Residents unite as appeal lodged against refusal of St Andrews clifftop homes plan
6
Traffic jam. Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Motorists vent fury over Tayside road charges plan
9
7
Boo sniffed out more than 5,000 fake cigarettes.
Boo the sniffer dog helps bust seven shops selling fake cigarettes in Dundee
8
Dundee school assault
Three boys, 12, reported to prosecutors over ‘serious assault’ near Dundee school
9
Dundee captain Charlie Adam could miss out upcoming games.
Ex-Dundee star Charlie Adam reveals new coaching role
10
Liam Thornber
Drunk joyrider banned from road after crashing work van into Crieff garden

More from The Courier

(Dave Thompson/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Protest arrest and stabbing charge
Photo shows a small boy holding a magnifying glass in front of his gap-toothed smile.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Our tooth fairy isn't the most organised but she means well
Arbroath are looking for the chance to move back up the table after two impressive performances. Image: SNS
Arbroath eye chance to close Championship basement gap as star man set to return…
Former banking executive and footballer Robert Laurenson.
Robert Laurenson obituary: Dundee and Perth banker who played for St Johnstone
Prime Minister Liz Truss during a press conference in the briefing room at Downing Street, London. Picture date: Friday October 14, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Tory. Photo credit should read: Daniel Leal/PA Wire
North-east Tories throw support behind Liz Truss - with one MSP saying resignation calls…
The Crudie Farm application is the first stage of a five-phase housing programme. Image: Scotia Homes/ Graham Brown/DCThomson
146-house Scotia Homes Arbroath development sails through planning committee
64-year-old Mhari Millar with her daughter Niki Caira and granddaughter Mya Caira.
Fife gran who died suddenly changes three lives thanks to organ donation
Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos (Image: PA).
Which Rangers stars could Dundee face in Ibrox quarter-final?
image shows the Conservative Part front bench, including Penny Mordaunt, Jeremy Hunt and Liz Truss.
KEVIN PRINGLE: We need a general election - but do we also need an…
St Johnstone will bring a big support to Easter Road. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone seek more tickets for Friday night Hibs match at Easter Road after…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented