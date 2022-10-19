Police find cannabis worth £100,000 after pulling over car on motorway

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three men have been charged after traffic police uncovered about £100,000 worth of cannabis after pulling over a car on a motorway.

Officers in Dumfries and Galloway found the drugs when they stopped a Toyota Prius on Tuesday on the A74M near Johnstonebridge at 10.10am..

Three men, aged 28,33, and 44, have been charged in connection with the recovery, Police Scotland said. They are expected to appear in court at a later date.

Sergeant Jonny Edgar, from the Dumfries and Galloway Road Policing Unit, said: “This recovery, and the good work involved from officers, shows that we will use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove illegal drugs from our communities.”