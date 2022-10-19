Police find cannabis worth £100,000 after pulling over car on motorway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Police find cannabis worth £100,000 after pulling over car on motorway

By Press Association
October 19 2022, 3.40pm
Three men have been arrested and charged in connection with the recovery (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Three men have been arrested and charged in connection with the recovery (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Three men have been charged after traffic police uncovered about £100,000 worth of cannabis after pulling over a car on a motorway.

Officers in Dumfries and Galloway found the drugs when they stopped a Toyota Prius on Tuesday on the A74M near Johnstonebridge at 10.10am..

Three men, aged 28,33, and 44, have been charged in connection with the recovery, Police Scotland said. They are expected to appear in court at a later date.

Sergeant Jonny Edgar, from the Dumfries and Galloway Road Policing Unit, said: “This recovery, and the good work involved from officers, shows that we will use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove illegal drugs from our communities.”

