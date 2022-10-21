ScotRail warns of ‘significant disruption’ on day of Scotland rugby game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ScotRail warns of ‘significant disruption’ on day of Scotland rugby game

By Press Association
October 21 2022, 2.18pm
ScotRail is warning travellers will face significant disruption next weekend, when members of the RMT take part in strike action (Jane Barlow/PA)
ScotRail is warning travellers will face significant disruption next weekend, when members of the RMT take part in strike action (Jane Barlow/PA)

ScotRail bosses are urging rugby fans heading to Scotland’s first autumn international to avoid using the train, as the operator warned further strike action will see “significant disruption”.

ScotRail will be able to run services on just three routes on Saturday October 29 – the day that Scotland take on Australia at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium

Members of the RMT trade union are set to walk out then as part of an ongoing dispute over pay.

More than 2,000 ScotRail employees are members of the trade union, with staff working as conductors, ticket examiners, station staff, engineering depot staff and CCTV operators all expected to take part in the action.

Scotland are to take on Australia at Murrayfield stadium on the same day as the strike action (Jane Barlow/PA)

As a result, ScotRail has warned there will be widespread disruption to its services across the country.

However, the publicly owned rail operator insisted it remains open to resolving the dispute.

David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “We’re really disappointed that the dispute with the RMT remains ongoing, given the strength of the improved pay offer ScotRail made.”

ScotRail has offered workers a 5% increase in basic pay, with Mr Simpson insisting that further strike action by the union was having a “damaging effect on railway’s recovery” from the Covid pandemic “at a time when we should be encouraging more people to travel”.

But he added: “Instead, our customers are being severely impacted and our staff losing out through lost wages.”

Mr Simpson continued: “Regrettably, we won’t be able to operate the vast majority of our services on Saturday 29 October and customers should expect significant disruption to services due to the large proportion of ScotRail staff who are members of the RMT trade union.

“We’re advising customers, including rugby fans intending to travelling to Scotland’s first autumn international at Murrayfield, to seek alternative means of transport and to only travel by train if they really need to.”

ScotRail said the strike action means it can only operate a limited service between 7.30am and 6.30pm on Saturday October 29, with a half-hourly service on the Milngavie to Edinburgh Waverley via Glasgow Queen Street Low Level route, and an hourly service on both the Glasgow Central to Lanark and the Glasgow Central to Larkhall services.

