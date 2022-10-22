Scots over age of 50 to be offered winter vaccines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Scots over age of 50 to be offered winter vaccines

By Press Association
October 23 2022, 12.04am
A woman receiving a Covid jab (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
A woman receiving a Covid jab (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

People in Scotland over the age of 50 and who have no underlying health conditions will start being called to book a winter vaccine from Monday.

Those aged between 50 and 64 are being encouraged to get the jab to protect against Covid-19 and flu, and to help ease pressure on the NHS over the winter months.

Appointments can be made on the NHS Inform website from Monday.

These can also be rescheduled online – with a national helpline available for those without internet access.

The announcement comes as Scotland has seen a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said an estimated one in 35 people in Scotland had the virus in the week up to October 10.

Equivalent to about 144,400 people, the figure is a rise from one in 50 people in the week up to September 29 – the most recent previous statistic.

More than 870,000 people have come forward for a Covid-19 and flu vaccine, including healthcare staff, care home residents, over 65s and those at high risk, according to the Scottish Government.

Scottish Parliament
Maree Todd is encouraging people to come forward for their winter vaccine (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Public Health Minister Maree Todd said uptake of the vaccines has been “encouraging” and that people who are vaccinated are “less likely to become seriously unwell from Covid-19 or flu”.

“The flu virus is always changing and Covid-19 protection can fade over time so I would ask everyone eligible to take up the offer of their winter vaccines so we can all stay safe over the winter months,” she said.

More than two million Scots are being offered both vaccines during the course of the winter vaccine programme.

So far, 1,741,484 Covid-19 and flu vaccines have been delivered since the programme launched at the end of August.

Both new bivalent vaccines, which target Omicron and the original variant of Covid-19, are being deployed alongside existing vaccines, though the vaccination individuals receive will depend on age and vaccine availability.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scotland

Police Scotland are investigating the theft of three electric bikes, worth an estimated £14,000 (Joe Giddens/PA)
Police probe theft of three e-bikes worth £14,000
A probe found that Cricket Scotland was institutionally racist (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Cricket Scotland appoints new board members in wake of damning racism report
ScotRail is warning travellers will face significant disruption next weekend, when members of the RMT take part in strike action (Jane Barlow/PA)
ScotRail warns of ‘significant disruption’ on day of Scotland rugby game
A living statue of scientist Marie Curie was fitted with a special bra as part of efforts to urge women to check their breasts for signs of cancer (Jane Barlow/PA)
‘Marie Curie’ fitted with new bra as breast cancer reminder to women
Police Scotland have sent extra resources to Shetland after a telecommunications cable was cut (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Extra police resources sent to Shetland after phone and internet cable is cut
National Records of Scotland said 52 death certificates mentioned coronavirus in the week to October 16 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Number of coronavirus deaths in Scotland increases from previous week
Residents on Shetland have been left without signal due to a break in a subsea cable connecting the island to the mainland (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Shetland islanders without phone or internet after undersea cable is damaged
AN 82-year-old woman who died in a crash on Orkney has been named by police (David Cheskin/PA)
Woman, 82, who died in Orkney crash named by police
Organisers have apologised to Eilish McColgan after her record-breaking run was invalidated because the course was too short (Mike Egerton/PA)
Eilish McColgan’s 10k record invalid after run course found to be 150m short
A man was found dead after a fire in Glasgow, Police Scotland said (PA)
Investigation under way after man is found dead following flat fire

Most Read

1
Finegand Estate is for sale for £5m. Image: Galbraith.
Perthshire estate owned by family for 300 years on sale for £5m
2
Motorists have been warned there is no access to the M90 northbound road at Broxden Roundabout. Image: Kim Cessford
Broxden Roundabout clears after 10-hour lorry recovery operation
3
Joshua Smith leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Customer fled as Dundee driver smashed into Tayport takeaway
4
Hassan Mirza previously battled the Passport Office to prove he was related to his father.
Dundee benefit fraudster pretended dad was alive to claim more than £20k
5
The public are to have say on plans for 50 new homes in a Fife village.
Plans for 50 new houses in Fife village
6
An image of the plans to turn the north half of Craigie Hill Golf Club into more than 100 homes
Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for housing
7
Rexie the Glenrothes dinosaur dressed in the Batman outfit. Image: Steve Brown, DC Thomson.
Superhero status for Rexie as Glenrothes dinosaur mysteriously appears dressed as Batman
8
Nicky, from Dunning, was diagnosed with ADHD in her forties.
Perthshire woman shares how ADHD diagnosis in her forties transformed her life
9
Ged Grimes on stage with Simple Minds in Verona. Image: Simple Minds
Simple Minds’ Dundee bass player Ged Grimes on why the band’s new album looks…
10
An artist's impression of proposed plans to convert Custom House into 20 flats with two new residential blocks of 29 flats next to it. Image: Savills.
Work to begin at Dundee’s historic Custom House as property taken off the market
6

More from The Courier

Ian and Dick Campbell on the touchline against Hamilton. Image: SNS
Arbroath take 'step in right direction' as Lichties No.2 believes side overcame 'anxiety' to…
A disappointed Liam Fox. Image: SNS
Liam Fox gives Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt injury updates as Dundee United boss…
Dunfermline manager James McPake
James McPake praises Dunfermline mentality switch after suffering first League 1 defeat
Dundee's Josh Mulligan (right) was sent off after a challenge on Jaze Kabia (Image: SNS).
Dundee kid Josh Mulligan still has 'loads to learn' says boss Gary Bowyer after…
Dundee's Josh Mulligan sees red against Greenock Morton (Image: SNS).
Dundee verdict: Player ratings and key moments as 10-man Dark Blues are held by…
Dunfermline travelled to Links Park to take on Montrose.
Montrose v Dunfermline verdict: Key moments and star men as Mighty Mo inflict first…
St Mirren saw off a poor United. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, key moments and star man as St Mirren bely…
Rab's being enjoying walking the streets at night.
RAB MCNEIL: I walked the streets at night again
Bobby Linn watches on as his strike goes past Jamie Smith in the Hamilton goal to put Arbroath 1-0 up. Image: SNS.
Arbroath verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Lichties move off bottom…
Aldi supermarket, Myrekirk Road, Dundee. Image: Google Street View.
Appeal to trace driver after collision with cyclist at Aldi car park in Dundee

Editor's Picks

Most Commented