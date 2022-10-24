Crew rescued from life raft after fishing boat runs aground By Press Association October 24 2022, 12.37pm A lifeboat went to the scene after the boat ran aground (RTimages/ Alamy/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The crew of a fishing boat have been rescued from a life raft after their vessel ran aground. The Fraserburgh RNLI all-weather lifeboat went to the scene when the vessel got into difficulty at Cairnbulg Point, Aberdeenshire, at about 5.50am on Monday, the coastguard said. The lifeboat arrived at the scene at 6.12am and picked up the four crew members, who had abandoned their boat for a life raft. They were taken to Fraserburgh where they were said to be safe and well but were passed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service to be checked over. Coastguard teams from Peterhead and Fraserburgh were also called out to help deal with the incident. The coastguard said the teams are monitoring the vessel which appears to be sinking, with no signs of any pollution. 