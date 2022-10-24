Inspectorate raises concerns over pressures faced by Edinburgh hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Inspectorate raises concerns over pressures faced by Edinburgh hospital

By Press Association
October 24 2022, 1.27pm Updated: October 24 2022, 2.47pm
The inspections at Edinburgh’s Western General Hospital were carried out in the summer (Jane Barlow/PA)
The inspections at Edinburgh's Western General Hospital were carried out in the summer (Jane Barlow/PA)

Issues around reduced staff availability, increased waiting times and hospital admissions have been raised in the inspection of an Edinburgh hospital.

In a report released on Monday, Healthcare Improvement Scotland said that “the Western General Hospital, like much of NHS Scotland, was experiencing a significant range of pressures including increased hospital admissions, increased waiting times in admission units and reduced staff availability” when it visited earlier in the year.

An unannounced inspection of the hospital was carried out across two days in July, with a further visit held in September to ensure that concerns previously raised had been addressed.

The report said that certain areas within the campus were working with “less than optimum staffing levels” due to absences and a lack of available supplementary staff, while the lack of an emergency department at the hospital meant all unscheduled care attendances were observed to have required coming in through the medical assessment, surgical admission or same-day emergency care units.

It added that there were no medical or receiving beds available at the start of the day for new admissions, with 10 surgical beds available – less than 2% of those available to admit new patients – despite there being 16 patients awaiting admission.

However, the inspectorate praised the “person-centred approach” adopted by staff members, and said it “observed multi-disciplinary staff in clinical areas working hard to ensure the patients were well cared for and their care needs were met”.

But it said areas with gaps in senior staff roles presented higher levels of stress within ward teams, and set a requirement for the NHS Lothian health board to ensure effective processes are put in place to support clinical staff “where there is an absence of the expected senior leadership and management roles within the team”.

Dr Tracey Gillies, medical director at NHS Lothian, said: “Across the NHS, services and staff are under considerable pressure and NHS Lothian is no exception to this. Despite this, it is pleasing to see many areas of good practice have been recognised within this report particularly around patient care.”

She added: “We note that there were some areas that the inspectors felt could be improved and an action plan has been developed to address these.”

