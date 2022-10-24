Woman, 83, dies following crash on A9 in Perthshire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An 83-year-old woman has died following a two-vehicle crash on the A9.

The woman was a passenger in a Suzuki SX4 which was involved in a collision with an Audi A4 at the junction with the B8081 at Blackford in Perthshire at about 8.40pm on Sunday.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 89-year-old man driving the Suzuki and his other passenger, a 54-year-old man, were not injured.

An 83-year-old woman has died following a road crash on the A9 at Blackford around 8.40pm on Sunday, 23 October, 2022. Full appeal here – https://t.co/ZTz9RWwYSI pic.twitter.com/I35UNWd1t2 — Tayside Police (@TaysidePolice) October 24, 2022

The 31-year-old woman driver of the Audi was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

Three teenage girls who were passengers in the Audi were uninjured.

Police are appealing for information about the crash.

Sergeant David Farr of Tayside’s Divisional Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died following this crash.

“Our investigation is ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash take place who has not yet spoken to police to contact us.

“We are also keen to obtain any dashcam from motorists driving on the road around the time of the crash.

“Anyone with information should contact officers through 101 with reference 3311 of 23 October.”