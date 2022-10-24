Man, 28, given terminal cancer diagnosis aims to raise funds in time he has left

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man, 28, given terminal cancer diagnosis aims to raise funds in time he has left

By Press Association
October 24 2022, 5.51pm
Scott McBride was diagnosed with a brain tumour after five trips to his GP (Brain Tumour Research)
Scott McBride was diagnosed with a brain tumour after five trips to his GP (Brain Tumour Research)

A man diagnosed with a brain tumour who was initially prescribed headache tablets is raising funds for more research into the “devastating” disease.

Scott McBride made five trips to his doctor before he was finally sent to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh in October 2021, where a CT scan found the 10cm glioblastoma brain tumour.

The 28-year-old said: “The doctor said it was a terminal diagnosis and I wouldn’t recover from it.

“He said I had just a few short years, which was a big shock. I really wasn’t expecting that.”

He is now planning to raise funds for the charity Brain Tumour Research and will take part in a 10km fundraising walk for the cause.

Staff at the Edinburgh hospital said the tumour had been growing for several years, and the pressure was causing migraines.

For almost a year, Mr McBride had been suffering from headaches and physical episodes, which were later found to have been seizures.

It was November 2020 when the financial crime associate first realised something was wrong.

“I was getting a small tingling feeling down the right side of my body,” he said.

“Then, one day while walking to work, my foot slipped as if it was on a wet leaf, but the pavement was clear and dry.”

He contacted his GP, but was told “the mind can do funny things” and to call again if his symptoms worsened.

But, by January, the tingling was a daily occurrence, and the physical episodes began.

“At work, I’d be holding my computer mouse for 30 seconds and I was unable to let go of it, as if my hand was locked,” he said.

“I couldn’t speak. I had to hang up on customers because I couldn’t get my words out.

“I had to call them back after, pretending there had been a problem with the phone line. This would happen three times a day.”

By June, Mr McBride, from Midlothian, was suffering seizures about six times a day as well as migraines.

“I’d never had headaches before, but these were so strong I had to go home from work. My manager thought I was depressed,” he said.

On his fifth visit to the GP, when he told his doctor that migraine medication did nothing to help him, he was referred for the scan which would uncover the fatal diagnosis.

He has since undergone treatment to prolong his life, including radiotherapy and chemotherapy, but there is no cure for his tumour.

In November 2021, Mr McBride underwent an awake craniotomy, a type of procedure performed on the brain while you are awake and alert which helps the neurosurgery to remove only damaged tissue.

“The operation went really well, and they managed to remove over 90% of the tumour,” he said.

“Afterwards, an MRI scan showed a big black space where the tumour had been. I felt really good, and I’ve not had any seizures since.”

Mr McBride said he is determined to do what he can to help Brain Tumour Research.

He said: “The brain controls your whole body and everything you do, yet so little funding is given towards researching brain tumours. More needs to be done to tackle this devastating disease.”

Together with family and friends, the group will go around Glencorse reservoir, and up Scald Law, the highest of the Pentland Hills on Saturday.

“The walk will take in the lovely views of where I was brought up and it’s a good way to raise money for research to help others suffering from this disease,” he said.

“I think it will be emotional, but it will be great to see everyone, and it should be a good day.”

Matthew Price, community development manager at Brain Tumour Research said: “We are sorry to learn about Scott’s diagnosis, but we are pleased to hear how well he is doing.”

Mr Price added that money raised meant the charity was “able to progress our research into brain tumours, improve options and outcomes for patients like Scott, and ultimately, find a cure for all types of brain tumours”.

NHS Lothian said it could not comment.

