Young male taken to hospital after being attacked in East Ayrshire

A “male youth” is in hospital after being seriously assaulted in an East Ayrshire town.

Emergency services were called to Kilmarnock’s High Street at 6.20pm on Monday after the boy was attacked.

The boy has been taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, in Glasgow, for treatment.

His condition is not known.

A spokesman from the force said said: “At 6.20pm on Monday we received a report that a male youth had been seriously assaulted at High Street in Kilmarnock.

“He has been taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment and inquiries are ongoing.”

Police and ambulance crews were seen at the nearby bus station after the attack, and officers cordoned of part of the footpath near the terminal.

A Stagecoach spokesman said: “Due to an incident in Kilmarnock town centre, buses will not serve Kilmarnock Bus Station this evening, buses will continue to operate and will serve stops nearest to the station.

“To support East Ayrshire Police we would ask that members of the public do not attend the bus station at this time.”

But, more than two hours after the attack, the bus company said the station had re-opened and services were operating as usual.