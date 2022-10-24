Young male taken to hospital after being attacked in East Ayrshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Young male taken to hospital after being attacked in East Ayrshire

By Press Association
October 24 2022, 9.18pm Updated: October 24 2022, 9.44pm
A “male youth” is in hospital after being seriously assaulted in an East Ayrshire town.

Emergency services were called to Kilmarnock’s High Street at 6.20pm on Monday after the boy was attacked.

The boy has been taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, in Glasgow, for treatment.

His condition is not known.

A spokesman from the force said said: “At 6.20pm on Monday we received a report that a male youth had been seriously assaulted at High Street in Kilmarnock.

“He has been taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment and inquiries are ongoing.”

Police and ambulance crews were seen at the nearby bus station after the attack, and officers cordoned of part of the footpath near the terminal.

A Stagecoach spokesman said: “Due to an incident in Kilmarnock town centre, buses will not serve Kilmarnock Bus Station this evening, buses will continue to operate and will serve stops nearest to the station.

“To support East Ayrshire Police we would ask that members of the public do not attend the bus station at this time.”

But, more than two hours after the attack, the bus company said the station had re-opened and services were operating as usual.

