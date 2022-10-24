Attacked firefighters urge people to attend organised displays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Attacked firefighters urge people to attend organised displays

By Press Association
October 25 2022, 12.03am
Crew Commander Glen Reid from Cumbernauld Fire Station (SFRS/PA)
Crew Commander Glen Reid from Cumbernauld Fire Station (SFRS/PA)

Firefighters who were pelted with bricks after they responded to a fire near a gas leak on Bonfire Night last year have urged people to attend organised displays.

Crew Commander Glen Reid and his colleagues from Cumbernauld Community Fire Station in Lanarkshire were pelted with bricks and stones after they started to extinguish the blaze on Friday, November 5 2021.

Mr Reid said he and his colleagues from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service “couldn’t actually believe it” after youths started to attack them.

“We had to retreat back to the fire appliance where the vehicle then came under attack.

“We realised that we couldn’t get out of the street because it had been blocked off with wheelie bins. Police attended the scene and the youths ran away,” he said.

The firefighter, who has worked with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service for about 20 years, said anti-social behaviour puts “added strain” on emergency services.

“Someone could have been seriously hurt and this kind of behaviour puts an added strain on emergency services. As we get closer to Bonfire Night this year we’d urge people to always go to an organised event,” he said.

Three of Mr Reid’s colleagues received minor injuries during the incident in Cumbernauld. Two attended hospital and were discharged the same evening. Their fire engine also sustained surface damage.

Bonfire Night is the fire service’s busiest night and in 2021 there were eight reported attacks on crews and three injuries.

Firefighters across Scotland also responded to more than 370 bonfires during an eight-hour period on November 5 last year.

Between October 8 and November 5, crews also responded to 880 deliberate secondary fires including grass and bin fires.

Deputy Assistant Chief Officer Alasdair Perry, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s head of prevention and protection, said: “Attacks on our firefighters are completely unacceptable and are carried out by a small minority.

“We know that our crews have a lot of support within our communities. We want people to enjoy themselves at times of celebration but we want them to do so safely and think of others, including our crews who are working hard to respond to emergencies.

“Bonfires and fireworks go hand in hand at this time of year, and we advise people to go to an organised event wherever possible and always follow the Fireworks Code.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s website has a list of organised events taking place across Scotland as well as safety advice for members of the public.

