Cannabis worth £850,000 seized

By Press Association
October 25 2022, 2.43pm
Police are investigating the discovery in Wishaw (PA)

Police have seized £850,000 of cannabis from industrial premises in North Lanarkshire.

Officers discovered a large amount of cannabis plants and herbal cannabis when they searched the location in Excelsior Street, Wishaw, on Wednesday October 19.

They are appealing for information as they continue their investigations.

The cannabis cultivation had an estimated street value of £850,000.

A Police Scotland spokesman from the Divisional Alcohol Violence Reduction Unit said: “Our inquiries into this recovery are ongoing and I would urge anyone with information that could assist our investigation to contact us as soon as possible.

“We remain committed to disrupting the illicit supply of drugs in our communities and we will use every tool and resource at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from our streets.

“Information from the public is vital.

“If you have any information or concerns about drugs misuse or wider criminality in your area, please contact us on 101, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.”

