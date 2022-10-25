Council industrial dispute at an end as pay talks are concluded

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Discussions on a pay deal for Scottish local government workers have concluded following a meeting of council leaders on Tuesday.

Cosla confirmed the deal, which will see an extra £2,000 per year basic salary for workers earning under £20,000, is now “over the line” following Tuesday’s talks.

Council workers such as cleansing, school support staff, and early years workers took strike action during the summer over a 5% pay offer.

A new offer was then put to unions on September 2 which will also see an increase of £1925 for those earning between £20,500 and £39,000; a 5% increase for those earning between £39,000 and £60,000 and a maximum increase of £3,000 for those earning above £60,000.

In a COSLA meeting of Council Leaders today, a pay deal for Scotland's Local Government Workforce has been concluded. Read the full statement from COSLA Resources Spokesperson, Councillor @KatieHagmannSNP ➡️https://t.co/2RoexlfYjp pic.twitter.com/nIOxB9JWPW — COSLA (@COSLA) October 25, 2022

Registration fees for the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) have also been waived and workers will receive an extra day of annual leave.

Cosla confirmed this would be on an ongoing basis following further talks with unions who had previously said the body, which represents all of Scotland’s 32 local authorities, only committed to this for a year.

Councillor Katie Hagmann, Cosla’s resources spokesperson, said: “I am pleased to get this year’s pay deal for the local government workforce concluded and over the line. This now enables us to get money into the pockets of the workforce as quickly as we possibly can.

“This is a deal that clearly shows Scotland’s council leaders have listened to the very real concerns of our workforce and have responded positively.

“Council leaders have said consistently throughout these negotiations that we value the work of our local government workforce and are grateful for the difference they make within communities across Scotland.

“We also believe that it is a good deal which is about more than just pay.

“It is a package that includes an extra day’s holiday for SJC (Scotland Joint Council) staff on a recurring basis and payment of SSSC fees from this year onwards.”