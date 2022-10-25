Specialist officers available to help with Bonfire Night incidents, say police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Specialist officers available to help with Bonfire Night incidents, say police

By Press Association
October 26 2022, 12.04am
One of Scotland’s top police officers has warned that every part of the law will be used to deal with bad behaviour on Bonfire Night, with specialist teams available for backup if incidents get out of hand.

Police Scotland said on Wednesday anyone buying fireworks for youngsters could be fined, sent to prison, or both, and there were now tougher laws in place to deal with people who attack emergency workers.

Assistant Chief Constable Tim Mairs, Operation Moonbeam’s gold commander, issued a warning to those who cause trouble on November 5.

“A range of highly trained public order officers will be available to policing commanders across Scotland to enhance their resources and deal with any issues that arise, as well as to reassure communities that we remain committed to keeping them safe over Bonfire Night,” he said.

Operation Moonbeam was set up in 2018 after a year of disorder and antisocial behaviour, and since it was launched Police Scotland said the number of fireworks-related incidents had fallen.

Earlier this month it became an offence to buy or attempt to buy fireworks for anyone under the age of 18, in the same way as it was illegal for adults to buy children cigarettes and alcohol.

Anyone breaking the law could be fined as much as £5,000, handed a six-month prison term, or both, Police Scotland said.

Mr Mairs urged people not to risk the punishment, and said: “The introduction of the proxy-purchasing offence helps us limit the access young people have to fireworks and gives us more powers of enforcement for those who choose not to obey the law.”

As well as tighter laws for buying fireworks, the Scottish Government also introduced rules which make a firework attack on ambulance, police and fire crews an aggravating factor which can be taken into account in sentence hearings.

“The new aggravator for attacks on emergency service workers is a welcome addition to existing legislation and ensures those responsible receive the severest punishments for their actions,” the Assistant Chief Constable said.

“The Chief Constable has repeatedly stated that violence and abuse are not part of the job of a police officer and we will treat any such attacks with the utmost seriousness.”

