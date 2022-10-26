Highlands named one of National Geographic’s top travel destinations for 2023

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Highlands have been named one of National Geographic’s “Best of the World” destinations for 2023.

The only other UK destination to make the annual list was Manchester.

The Highlands have been shortlisted in the nature category, which also includes Botswana, Slovenia, Big Bend National Park in Texas and the Azores.

Curated by the National Geographic Traveller’s international editorial team, the place on the shortlist recognises Scotland’s rewilding efforts which aim to restore the original landscape of the Highlands through replanting and restoring native species.

The Highlands have been named one of the best travel destinations for 2023 by National Geographic (Visit Scotland/PA)

Tourism minister Ivan McKee said making the list was “excellent news” and noted the scenery was one of the “largest draws” for international visitors.

“Scotland continues to go from strength to strength in developing sustainable tourism and to be recognised alongside Botswana and the Azores reinforces that tourism and environmental protection can be developed alongside each other through strategic planning and appropriate interventions,” he said.

Malcolm Roughead, VisitScotland chief executive, said: “Our landscapes and scenery is one of the top reasons that people visit Scotland and the Highlands is home to some of the country’s most important and special natural assets.

“It is fantastic that National Geographic has recognised the valuable environmental efforts that are being undertaken across the region and are sharing this with audiences across the world.

Highland Council leader Raymond Bremner said being shortlisted was “testament” to the unspoilt nature of the area.

“Our natural assets bring thousands of visitors to the region every year. Like the rest of the world however we are not immune to the effects of climate change,” he added.

“As a region it is vital that we work together in the development of a more sustainable tourism infrastructure. Areas like the Alladale Wilderness Reserve are proof of what can be achieved when you focus on restoring the balance of nature.”