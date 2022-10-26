Concern growing for man’s welfare after being missing for more than 24 hours

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have said concern is growing for the welfare of a man who was last seen in South Queensferry more than 24 hours ago.

Steven Deans left his home in Springfield Lea and was last seen at around 10.30am on Tuesday, walking westbound under the Queensferry Crossing on Society Road.

Police described the 59-year-old as 6ft 3ins tall, of medium build and bald.

We are asking for help to trace Steven Deans, 59, reported missing in South Queensferry, last seen around 10.30am on Tues, 25 Oct walking under the Queensferry Crossing on Society Road, heading west. He was wearing dark clothes and just one shoe. Call 101 – ref 1412 of 25/10/22. pic.twitter.com/SQdCAArQrD — EdinburghPolice (@EdinburghPolice) October 26, 2022

When he was last seen he was wearing dark jeans, a blue long-sleeve T-shirt, a dark blue denim jacket and one black Sketcher shoe. He had a white sock on his other foot.

Inspector Scott Kennedy said: “I am asking anyone who has seen Steven or knows where he is to get in touch. We want to establish that he is safe and well.

“If you were in the area around the bridges, near Society beach and have seen him please get in touch. I would also ask people living in the area to check sheds and outbuildings in case he has sought shelter.

“The area he was last seen is popular with dog walkers and runners so I am asking everyone to keep an eye out and let us know if you see anyone matching Steven’s description.”

Officers said anyone who can help should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 1412 of October 25.