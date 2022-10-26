Four more youths charged after 14-year-old boy injured in stabbing

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Four more youths have been charged over the stabbing of a teenage boy in Kilmarnock.

The 14-year-old was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow with serious injuries after the attack in Soulis Street at around 6.15pm on Monday.

On Wednesday a 17-year-old boy appeared at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court accused of attempted murder, and Police Scotland later said another four teenagers had been charged in connection with the attack.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named because of his age, made no plea to charges of assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement, danger of life and attempted murder.

The boy, from the town, was remanded in custody and will appear in the court in the next eight days.

The four who were arrested and charged on Wednesday night – two aged 14 and two aged 16 – will appear before a sheriff on Thursday.

Detective Inspector Laura Young, of Kilmarnock CID, said: “We would like to thank the public for their response following our previous appeal.”