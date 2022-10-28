Rail workers will strike ‘for as long as it takes’ in pay row

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A rail union said they will strike for “as long as it takes” to get a fair pay deal ahead of industrial action that will force ScotRail to cancel the majority of its services.

ScotRail workers who are members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) will walk out on Saturday as a bitter dispute over pay continues.

ScotRail have been forced to cancel the majority of their services, with trains operating on just three routes across the network: Milngavie to Edinburgh Waverley via Glasgow Queen Street Low Level (half hourly service); Glasgow Central to Lanark (hourly service) and Glasgow Central – Larkhall (hourly service).

The improved offer put to members was understood to be around 7.5% comprising a £500 uplift on top of the 5% already offered.

But Mick Hogg, the union’s Scotland organiser says the offer is still not enough.

Speaking to BBC’s Good Morning Scotland on Friday, Mr Hogg said: “It’s not enough. We are actually fighting to defend the living standards and working conditions.

“We want more because the retail price index is 12.6% so the offer that is on the table comes nowhere near acceptable to RMT members.”

ScotRail previously said the pay offer was conditional on this weekend’s industrial action being withdrawn.

In the BBC interview it was put to Mr Hogg that the RMT had taken “a step back” in the dispute.

Mr Hogg dismissed the claim as “absolute nonsense”.

“We will certainly not be taking any lectures from the bosses. The bosses should actually give themselves a reality check,” he said.

Union members will continue to strike for “as long as it takes”, said Mr Hogg.

“We need to get a better deal because the bosses are getting paid an absolute fortune.”

Further strike action will take place on November 5,7 and 9 when Network Rail staff who are RMT members will walk out in the ongoing dispute over pay and working conditions.

David Simpson, ScotRail’s delivery director said what the RMT was looking for was “unaffordable”.

“We’ve had a very frustrating week with the RMT. We’ve worked hard since the ballot which caused the strike action to find a way to get more money in our staff’s pockets in a way that is affordable to the Scottish public given the financial challenges facing the industry,” he added.

“This week we were able to find a way to improve the offer significantly.

“We hear from members they are keen to get this resolved and keen to start providing a great service to customers again.

“The condition for the improved offer was withdrawing the action. The rest of the offer remains on the table.”

Mr Simpson said the focus on large salaries within ScotRail was “a distraction” and the focus had to remain on getting back round the table to agree a pay rise which was affordable and met “workers’ aspirations”.

“We think we’ve found a way to do that that is value for money for the public,” Mr Simpson added.

“What we want to do is get back to running a full timetable, providing the service we know our passengers want.”