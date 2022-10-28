Rail workers will strike ‘for as long as it takes’ in pay row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Rail workers will strike ‘for as long as it takes’ in pay row

By Press Association
October 28 2022, 9.21am
The RMT say they will strike for “as long as it takes” over a pay dispute with ScotRail (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The RMT say they will strike for “as long as it takes” over a pay dispute with ScotRail (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A rail union said they will strike for “as long as it takes” to get a fair pay deal ahead of industrial action that will force ScotRail to cancel the majority of its services.

ScotRail workers who are members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) will walk out on Saturday as a bitter dispute over pay continues.

ScotRail have been forced to cancel the majority of their services, with trains operating on just three routes across the network: Milngavie to Edinburgh Waverley via Glasgow Queen Street Low Level (half hourly service); Glasgow Central to Lanark (hourly service) and Glasgow Central – Larkhall (hourly service).

The improved offer put to members was understood to be around 7.5% comprising a £500 uplift on top of the 5% already offered.

But Mick Hogg, the union’s Scotland organiser says the offer is still not enough.

Speaking to BBC’s Good Morning Scotland on Friday, Mr Hogg said: “It’s not enough. We are actually fighting to defend the living standards and working conditions.

“We want more because the retail price index is 12.6% so the offer that is on the table comes nowhere near acceptable to RMT members.”

ScotRail previously said the pay offer was conditional on this weekend’s industrial action being withdrawn.

In the BBC interview it was put to Mr Hogg that the RMT had taken “a step back” in the dispute.

Mr Hogg dismissed the claim as “absolute nonsense”.

“We will certainly not be taking any lectures from the bosses. The bosses should actually give themselves a reality check,” he said.

Union members will continue to strike for “as long as it takes”, said Mr Hogg.

“We need to get a better deal because the bosses are getting paid an absolute fortune.”

Further strike action will take place on November 5,7 and 9 when Network Rail staff who are RMT members will walk out in the ongoing dispute over pay and working conditions.

David Simpson, ScotRail’s delivery director said what the RMT was looking for was “unaffordable”.

“We’ve had a very frustrating week with the RMT. We’ve worked hard since the ballot which caused the strike action to find a way to get more money in our staff’s pockets in a way that is affordable to the Scottish public given the financial challenges facing the industry,” he added.

“This week we were able to find a way to improve the offer significantly.

“We hear from members they are keen to get this resolved and keen to start providing a great service to customers again.

“The condition for the improved offer was withdrawing the action. The rest of the offer remains on the table.”

Mr Simpson said the focus on large salaries within ScotRail was “a distraction” and the focus had to remain on getting back round the table to agree a pay rise which was affordable and met “workers’ aspirations”.

“We think we’ve found a way to do that that is value for money for the public,” Mr Simpson added.

“What we want to do is get back to running a full timetable, providing the service we know our passengers want.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scotland

Moderator-designate Sally Foster Fulton (Andrew O’Brien/PA)
Christian Aid boss appointed as Kirk’s new moderator of the General Assembly
Police are appealing for information (Joe Giddens/PA)
Woman, 90, injured in crash with car driven by another 90-year-old
Police seize £90,000 worth of illegal cigarettes and rolling tobacco from a property in Glasgow (Haydn West/PA)
Illegal cigarettes and tobacco worth more than £90,000 seized from property
Linda Allan, Aamer Anwar, Scott Allan and Stuart Allan on the steps of the Crown Office in Edinburgh (Lauren Gilmour/PA)
State continues to let down woman who took own life at Polmont, claims brother
Constance Devernay-Laurence, 31, has achieved a first-class degree (Julie Howden/Scottish Ballet/PA)
Top ballerina scoops first-class degree after balancing profession with studies
A survey found almost a quarter of Scots are buying less fresh produce (Julien Behal/PA)
Scots eating food beyond use-by date amid surging costs, survey finds
Childline is launching a new campaign aimed at encouraging youngsters to speak out about sexual abuse and exploitation (Childline/PA)
Childline sessions on sexual abuse and exploitation increase 19%
The elderly pedestrian was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)
Pedestrian, 84, dies after car park crash
Researchers looked at how rail workers dealt with the pandemic (PA)
Rail workers report lack of advice and support during Covid in survey
Stroke survivor Paula McGuire, 41, has backed calls to put more mental health support for other stroke survivors in place (Paula McGuire/PA)
Charity calls for better mental health care for stroke survivors

Most Read

1
Lisa Scott with her dog Millie-Moo
Paramedic investigated over conduct at scene of Fife crash that killed Perth woman
2
Peter Fyfe's out-of-control dog later killed Adam Watts (right) at his Auchterhouse kennels.
Dog that killed Angus kennel owner mauled woman in Dundee street attack
3
green fireworks light up the tayside sky
13 cracking fireworks displays taking place across Tayside and Fife
4
Mark Dillon appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Tradesmen smashed up rival company’s vans in Perth
5
Huge plumes of smoke billowing over Myreside Farm, Inverkeilor. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Firefighters battle through the night to tackle farm building blaze in Angus
6
Bartosz with his sons Alexander (3) and Michal (10). Image Bartosz Maroszek
Perth dad reveals what it’s like to live with a brain tumour – and…
7
Erol Yazgam, owner of Ayasofya Turkish Grill. Image: Emma Duncan/DC Thomson.
Blow for ‘angry’ customers as Perth takeaway’s 3.30am licence refused
8
The incident happened on Old Glamis Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Disabled man reveals moment masked raiders threatened him with axe in Dundee home
9
A man wearing a blue jumper standing in a blueberry field.
Perthshire farm giving away blueberry crop worth millions of pounds
10
29 Oct 1977 'Arbroath Road siege, Dundee'. 24/1/78, L/Ed.
Claypotts Siege: How double murderer on the run sparked night of terror in Dundee…

More from The Courier

To go with story by Matteo Bell. West End residents are asking for parking fees to be dropped Picture shows; Roseangle car park. Roseangle, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 20/12/2021
West End parking permits back on the table for seven Dundee car parks
Photo shows Peter Thomson standing in front of a polytunnel.
COURIER OPINION: Politicians cannot stand by while Perthshire farmers are forced to abandon food
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The A9 has been restricted between Crossgates and Cowdenbeath following a crash. Picture shows; The A9 between Crossgates and Cowdenbeath.. Cowdenbeath, Fife. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 28/10/2022
Driver reported following A92 crash at Hill of Beath
The B945 road in Fife has been blocked because of the vehicle fire. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Tractor fire blocking road near Tayport
The Barrelman is open for a night out in Dundee.
Meet the Dundee bar that offers sustainable food and drink choices – and a…
Fairytale of New York performers on stage
Enjoy your favourite festive tunes at one-night-only Christmas show in Dundee
Absentee Mulgrew. Pic: SNS
Charlie Mulgrew sidelined until after World Cup as Dundee United kids are urged to…
The stars of Scottish comedy favourite Still Game will be sharing their memories in Dundee next weekend.
Still Game cast head for Dundee, for a bit of gossip and a lot…
The Vintage Girls' Orchestral Spectacular starts the weekend with their close harmony vocals.
Big names, big sounds for Dundee Jazz Festival
Dundee's Jordan McGhee (Image: SNS).
Dundee's Jordan McGhee on 'big expectations', Queen's Park dangers and commuting with Paul McGowan

Editor's Picks

Most Commented