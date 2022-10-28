Woman, 90, injured in crash with car driven by another 90-year-old By Press Association October 28 2022, 9.30am Police are appealing for information (Joe Giddens/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A woman, 90, is in a life-threatening condition in hospital after she was hit by a car driven by another 90-year-old woman. Police said the pedestrian was struck by a Suzuki Splash car on Union Street, Greenock, Inverclyde, at around 11.05am on Thursday. She was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where medical staff describe her condition as life-threatening. The 90-year-old driving the car was not injured. Police are appealing for information about the incident and are keen to hear from anyone who has captured the incident on CCTV or has dashcam footage. Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101, quoting incident number 1082 of October 27. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Scotland Firefighters tackle blaze at farm amid reports of explosions Christian Aid boss appointed as Kirk’s new moderator of the General Assembly Rail workers will strike ‘for as long as it takes’ in pay row Illegal cigarettes and tobacco worth more than £90,000 seized from property State continues to let down woman who took own life at Polmont, claims brother Top ballerina scoops first-class degree after balancing profession with studies Scots eating food beyond use-by date amid surging costs, survey finds Childline sessions on sexual abuse and exploitation increase 19% Pedestrian, 84, dies after car park crash Rail workers report lack of advice and support during Covid in survey Most Read 1 Paramedic investigated over conduct at scene of Fife crash that killed Perth woman 2 Dog that killed Angus kennel owner mauled woman in Dundee street attack 3 13 cracking fireworks displays taking place across Tayside and Fife 4 Tradesmen smashed up rival company’s vans in Perth 5 Firefighters battle through the night to tackle farm building blaze in Angus 6 Perth dad reveals what it’s like to live with a brain tumour – and… 7 Blow for ‘angry’ customers as Perth takeaway’s 3.30am licence refused 8 Disabled man reveals moment masked raiders threatened him with axe in Dundee home 9 Perthshire farm giving away blueberry crop worth millions of pounds 10 Claypotts Siege: How double murderer on the run sparked night of terror in Dundee… More from The Courier West End parking permits back on the table for seven Dundee car parks COURIER OPINION: Politicians cannot stand by while Perthshire farmers are forced to abandon food Driver reported following A92 crash at Hill of Beath Tractor fire blocking road near Tayport Meet the Dundee bar that offers sustainable food and drink choices – and a… Enjoy your favourite festive tunes at one-night-only Christmas show in Dundee Charlie Mulgrew sidelined until after World Cup as Dundee United kids are urged to… Still Game cast head for Dundee, for a bit of gossip and a lot… Big names, big sounds for Dundee Jazz Festival Dundee's Jordan McGhee on 'big expectations', Queen's Park dangers and commuting with Paul McGowan Editor's Picks Dog that killed Angus kennel owner mauled woman in Dundee street attack Disabled man reveals moment masked raiders threatened him with axe in Dundee home Eilish McColgan interview: ‘I’m running for Dundee as well as my family’ Make A9 safer before there’s another tragedy, say Dunkeld campaigners Claypotts Siege: How double murderer on the run sparked night of terror in Dundee and Angus Perth dad reveals what it’s like to live with a brain tumour – and the symptoms that led to his diagnosis Forward-looking Forfar cricket and rugby outfits roll out sporting memories sessions Historic St Andrews hotel acquired by investment company Nicola Sturgeon accused of ‘fobbing off’ Fornethy House abuse survivors Firefighters battle through the night to tackle farm building blaze in Angus Most Commented 1 Dundee shops refused alcohol sales licence on 'overprovision concerns' 2 Thousands of pounds of damage caused by vandals in Dundee city centre 3 Parts of demolished Dens Park could be used in new Dundee stadium design 4 Scottish Government under fire over private £25m deal for Angus sporting estate 5 Henry's Coffee House drive-thru in Dundee rejected despite owner's plea for support 6 KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Unelected, untested - Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is an outrage to democracy 7 Dundee's back-to-back League Cup win in 1952 brought city centre to a standstill 8 Can you feed a family of five for £10 each a week? We take on a budget meals challenge 9 EXCLUSIVE: No further action in Dundee City Council fraud probe 10 Design for £60m 'super school' in Dundee's East End gets green light