Christian Aid boss appointed as Kirk’s new moderator of the General Assembly

By Press Association
October 28 2022, 10.20am
Moderator-designate Sally Foster Fulton (Andrew O’Brien/PA)
Moderator-designate Sally Foster Fulton (Andrew O’Brien/PA)

A charity boss has been named as the next moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

Rev Sally Foster-Fulton has been named as the successor of Rt Rev Dr Ian Greenshields and will come into post in May next year.

She has led anti-poverty charity Christian Aid in Scotland since 2016 and will take a year’s sabbatical to take up the position.

The Church of Scotland minister said she is excited for what the year will bring and is looking forward to meeting those involved in the Kirk’s work.

“I genuinely love and am inspired by the Church of Scotland and its people,” she said.

“Over the past years of the pandemic, in the face of a global climate emergency and now a cost-of-living crisis, people across the church have been stepping up and doing their very best to make an extraordinary impact in communities, locally, across our nation and in the world.”

Rev Sally Foster-Fulton is the moderator-designate of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland (Andrew O’Brien/PA)

Mrs Foster-Fulton has been a Church of Scotland minister for more than 20 years. She was born and raised in South Carolina in the USA and has served in several parishes as well as a hospital chaplain.

The moderator-designate has also campaigned on behalf of detainees at Dungavel House immigration removal centre near Strathven in South Lanarkshire, and has helped advance work on human rights, climate justice and support for those experiencing poverty.

Her husband, Rev Stuart Fulton, is a fellow Church of Scotland minister and serves the parish of Newlands South Church in Glasgow, where the couple live.

Mrs Foster-Fulton recently became a grandmother and said her new role has “shifted her perspective and given new meaning” to her commitment to try and make the world a better place.

She added: “What church congregations do locally in their communities is critical.

“It is what gives the church’s voice validity when we speak truth to power.”

Patrick Watt, chief executive of Christian Aid, said: “On behalf of Christian Aid, I want to send my warmest congratulations to Sally on her appointment as Church of Scotland moderator from May 2023.

“Sally’s commitment to social justice and ending poverty is at the core of her faith and is what brought her to Christian Aid. It will also stand her in good stead in this new role.

“Sally’s appointment as the incoming moderator will further strengthen the already deep and broad partnership between Christian Aid and the Church of Scotland.

“Her experience is a great fit for this role, and I wish her all the very best. I look forward to working with her when she takes up the position next year.”

