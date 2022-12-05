Two injured in Christmas market gas canister explosion

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two people have been taken to hospital after a gas canister exploded at a Christmas market.

Emergency services went to the scene following the incident at a food stall in St Enoch Square, Glasgow, at about 11am on Monday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent four appliances and fire crews made the area safe before leaving.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said two patients were taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

We were made aware of an explosion involving a gas canister at a food stall in St Enoch Square in Glasgow around 11am today. This is not being treated as suspicious. More: https://t.co/qpOu4nSGJQ pic.twitter.com/juepzXgNT2 — Glasgow City Centre Police (@GlasgowCPolice) December 5, 2022

Police said the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were made aware of an explosion involving a gas canister at a food stall in St Enoch Square in Glasgow around 11am on Monday December 5.

“Emergency services are currently at the scene and the area has been closed off while work is ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious.”

St Enoch Subway Station was closed for a time but later reopened.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 11am to attend an incident at St Enoch Square, Glasgow.

“We dispatched two ambulances to the scene and two patients were conveyed to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary.”