Scots are spending less on Christmas presents this year, poll finds

More than two fifths of Scots say they will be spending less on Christmas gifts this year, a poll has found.

The poll of 1,000 people by sustainability campaigners Zero Waste Scotland found that 44% will spend less on presents this year, with 61% saying that they are happy to receive a second-hand present.

The survey also found that people who celebrate Christmas are more concerned about spending time with loved ones than giving or receiving gifts.

As part of its Let’s Do Christmas campaign, Zero Waste Scotland is providing tips during the festive period to encourage people to celebrate sustainably.

The tips include: shopping for pre-loved gifts; creating homemade decorations; avoiding food waste; and making the most of leftovers.

Iain Gulland, chief executive of Zero Waste Scotland, said: “Christmas is a wonderful time of year, but one where we see our consumption notably increase.

“Often, we feel pressured to buy more than we need, which can result in us throwing things away – like excess food, or unwanted gifts.

“But Zero Waste Scotland is here to stress that, by making more conscientious decisions, we can enjoy a fantastic Christmas with all the trimmings and ease our impact on the planet.

“It’s fantastic to see that people in Scotland are most excited about togetherness this year.

“If you’re looking for ways to get creative while cutting out Christmas waste, we’ve got some top tips wrapped up on the Zero Waste Scotland website.”