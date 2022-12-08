Puppies visit Scottish Parliament to raise awareness of illegal dog trafficking

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An MSP will play host to puppies at the Scottish Parliament on Thursday in a bid to raise awareness of illegal puppy trafficking, thought to be worth around £13 million in Scotland.

Emma Harper, who represents South Scotland, is urging families to adopt or rescue a dog instead of buying in the run-up to Christmas to curb the demand in the illegal trade.

Last year, the SSPCA special investigations unit found hundreds of reports of puppy farms.

The conditions they are born in can lead to serious medical and behavioural issues and, in many instances, death at just a few weeks old.

Emma Harper (Sandy Young/PA)

Ms Harper said: “We are a nation that undoubtedly has a lot of puppy love – and that is even more so the case at Christmas time where puppies are one of the most popular gifts – so hosting puppies and the Scottish SPCA in parliament at this time of year is something I am always very keen to do.

“It’s vital to highlight the terrible trade in smuggled puppies, not only because this trafficking is illegal but also so people know about the dangers to both the puppies and themselves when considering adding a canine member to their families.

“Ultimately, we want to see an end to puppy trafficking once and for all, and the only real chance of doing this is to close down the demand. I urge anyone who is considering a pooch as a pressie this year to ‘paws for thought’ and consider rescuing instead of buying.”