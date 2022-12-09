Yellow weather warning in place in parts of Scotland By Press Association December 9 2022, 2.46am Snow-covered pavement in Holyrood Park, Edinburgh (Andrew Milligan/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A yellow weather warning will be in place on Friday for snow and ice across some parts of Scotland. Parts of the Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Fife will be affected by snow showers and icy surfaces bringing some travel disruption. Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services. Further weather warnings are in place for ice across the Borders and Dumfries and Galloway. The Met Office has extended the yellow warnings for snow and ice affecting Aberdeenshire until noon on Sunday, Dec 11. Please plan ahead if you need to travel, allow extra time for your journey, and listen to the latest weather updates✳️https://t.co/CKTFNNMNGd— AberdeenshireCouncil (@Aberdeenshire) December 8, 2022 Scotland is braced for freezing temperatures with lows of minus 10C in some areas. Many schools in the Aberdeenshire area were closed on Thursday. Aberdeenshire Council warned people to plan ahead if they are travelling over the weekend. Network Rail say a normal service is planned across Scotland on Friday, but with cold temperatures expected into next week, a call will be held to go over the detailed weather forecast. Gritters will be ensuring roads are treated throughout Friday. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape 16 2 Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023 2 3 Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight 4 Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed 2 5 10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our… 6 New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife 7 Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation 8 Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250 2 9 Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning 10 Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff More from The Courier Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show… St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he… Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at… 3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat… 4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable… ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee 5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath 2 3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44… Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire Editor's Picks Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023 Alan Soutar back working as a firefighter on New Year’s Day – as Arbroath darts hero rues ‘missed opportunity’ Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023 SNP ‘hardball’ threat to take education powers from councils Q&A: Getting to know Albany Keith, owner of popular Dundee café FIKA Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed Kisses from Kinsley: Charity being launched in memory of brave Angus toddler 5 Dundee, Perth & Fife restaurants praised by our reviewers in 2022 Kinghorn Loony Dook: Best pictures as Fifers brave chilly Forth to see in 2023 New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire Most Commented 1 Dundee bypass 'consigned to history' as A90 plan takes shape 2 15 flash flood pictures from Tayside and Fife as wild weather causes disruption 3 Kirkcaldy sees biggest house price rise but Dundee and Perth lag behind 4 Plans lodged for one of the world's biggest wind farms off Fife coast 5 Sharp increase in drivers 'deliberately’ ignoring lights at Broughty Ferry level crossing 6 Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023 7 'Death of the town': St Andrews residents outraged at council's latest South Street vision 8 Perth residents demand change as they brace for more flooding in 2023 9 ALISTAIR HEATHER: I'm glad assisted dying wasn't an option when I didn't want to live 10 Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed