Yellow weather warning in place in parts of Scotland

A yellow weather warning will be in place on Friday for snow and ice across some parts of Scotland.

Parts of the Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Fife will be affected by snow showers and icy surfaces bringing some travel disruption.

Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

Further weather warnings are in place for ice across the Borders and Dumfries and Galloway.

The Met Office has extended the yellow warnings for snow and ice affecting Aberdeenshire until noon on Sunday, Dec 11. Please plan ahead if you need to travel, allow extra time for your journey, and listen to the latest weather updates✳️https://t.co/CKTFNNMNGd — AberdeenshireCouncil (@Aberdeenshire) December 8, 2022

Scotland is braced for freezing temperatures with lows of minus 10C in some areas.

Many schools in the Aberdeenshire area were closed on Thursday.

Aberdeenshire Council warned people to plan ahead if they are travelling over the weekend.

Network Rail say a normal service is planned across Scotland on Friday, but with cold temperatures expected into next week, a call will be held to go over the detailed weather forecast.

Gritters will be ensuring roads are treated throughout Friday.