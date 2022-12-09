Pedestrian dies after car crash in St Andrews

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A pedestrian has been killed after a car crash in Fife, police have confirmed.

The 42-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident on the A91 at Old Guardbridge, St Andrews, on Thursday evening.

The three people in the car: a 68-year-old woman who was driving, and a 39-year-old woman and four-month-old baby who were passengers, did not require any medical treatment after the crash, which took place at about 7.15pm.

The road was closed for several hours while police investigations were carried out.

Sergeant Jill Kirkpatrick of Police Scotland said: “I am appealing for anyone who was in the area with any information to contact us.

“In particular, anyone with dashcam equipment is asked to check their footage as it could hold images which could assist in our investigation.”