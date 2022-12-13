Woman’s body found in search on Shetland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The body of a woman has been found in a search on Shetland, Police Scotland has said.

Officers said the body was recovered near an outbuilding in the Ollaberry area of the archipelago’s mainland at about 1.30pm on Tuesday.

The search involved the coastguard helicopter and rescue teams from Hillswick, Lerwick and Sumburgh.

Inquiries are ongoing, but police said the death is not believed to be suspicious.

A police spokesperson said: “A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”