Vehicles stolen while left running to defrost windows

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have warned drivers to not leave their vehicles unattended when leaving them running to defrost after two cars were stolen in West Lothian.

Officers are appealing for information after a black Volkswagen Passat was taken from a property in Loganlea Road, Addiewell, at about 8.20am on Sunday.

The vehicle had been left running to defrost the windows.

The car was later recovered on the B7015 between West Calder and Stoneyburn.

A second car, a white Vauxhall Corsa, registration SD72 GPZ, was taken from a property on Dick Gardens, Whitburn, at about 9.40am on the same day.

The man who owned it was taken

The suspect has been described as a male, aged 20 to 30 years old, of medium build and was wearing a light beanie-style hat and a black top.

The thefts come as temperatures across Scotland have plummeted to record levels, with Braemer, in Aberdeenshire, reaching the coldest place in the UK on Tuesday night recording a low of minus 17.3C, breaking Monday’s record of minus 15.7C.

Detective Constable David McDougall said: “Our enquiries are ongoing into these incidents and I am appealing for anyone with any information which may assist us to contact us.

“The owners of both of these vehicles had only momentarily left them unattended while the engine was running in order to defrost the car.

“With temperatures to remain low I would urge residents not to leave their cars unattended as it only takes seconds for an opportunist to take the vehicle.

“I would encourage people to use other options including covering windscreens at night or using manual scrapers or de-icing products.”