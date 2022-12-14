Teenager charged over crash that killed three 16-year-olds

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A teenager has been charged in connection with a crash that left three 16-year-old boys dead.

The two-car crash happened on the A711 near Dumfries at around 12.20am on Wednesday March 16.

Finlay Johns, Iain Cannon and Tyler Johnston, who were in one of the cars, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Three men in the other car were taken to hospital.

Police Scotland said a 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with the crash.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal and he is expected to appear in court at a later date.