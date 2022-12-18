Body of woman found on loch shore

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The body of a woman has been found on the shore of a loch near Fort William.

Police say the discovery was made around 8.55am on the bank of Loch Linnhe.

Police received a report that the body of a woman was found on the shoreline of Loch Linnhe, south of Fort William, around 8.55am on Sunday, 18 December, 2022.https://t.co/HaKa3HyA0E pic.twitter.com/5yn2PQJ3WV — Northern Police (@northernPolice) December 18, 2022

The family of 61-year-old Mairi Mackay, who was reported missing from the Caol area of Fort William, have been alerted, but formal identification is yet to take place.

Police say the death is being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.