Doddie Weir’s wife thankful for ‘overwhelming’ support at memorial service

By Press Association
December 19 2022, 2.03pm Updated: December 19 2022, 3.55pm
Crowds in the stands at Melrose RFC during a memorial service for Doddie Weir in the town (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Crowds in the stands at Melrose RFC during a memorial service for Doddie Weir in the town (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Doddie Weir’s wife has expressed her gratitude for the “overwhelming” support her family has received ahead of the former Scotland international and charity fundraiser’s memorial service.

Hundreds of people from the world of rugby union and beyond have gathered at Melrose Parish Church, which overlooks the Borders town’s rugby club, where Weir won three Scottish titles in the early 1990s.

In a statement, Kathy Weir said: “We would like to thank everyone who has been so incredibly supportive over the last two weeks.

“As a family, we have been overwhelmed by the many messages we have received from all over the world. They have brought great comfort to me and the boys.

Doddie Weir Memorial Service – Melrose Parish Church and Melrose RFC
Doddie Weir’s sons Ben, left, and Hamish, at the Memorial Service (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“We really appreciate people taking the time to share their own memories of Doddie and let us know we are in their thoughts.

“The memorial service will give those attending a chance to pay their respects and come together in Doddie’s name.

“We understand not everyone will be able to make it, particularly given the time of year, but we know you’re all thinking of us.”

The eulogy was delivered by Weir’s former Melrose and Scotland team-mate, Carl Hogg, who paid tribute to his close friend’s selfless determination to raise money and awareness to advance the cause of battling MND.

Doddie Weir Memorial Service
Attendees were encouraged to wear tartan (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Hogg said: “Doddie had an amazing life, it was action-packed, full of fun, lots of adventure and lots of love.

“It’s been very emotional reading all the tributes and his campaigning for MND. Yet that’s only six years of an incredible life. As we all know, motor neurone disease didn’t define Doddie. It was just the last chapter and challenge he faced.

“He never questioned why, but instead, felt the responsibility to make a difference. He considered himself fortunate to have the love and support of his family friends. He used to say, ‘What about Mrs Smith in the tenement flat who isn’t as lucky as me?’”

Former Scotland captain Rob Wainwright spoke of about his time in the national team with Weir while another international colleague, John Jeffrey, talked about his campaigning and fundraising.

Doddie Weir Memorial Service – Melrose Parish Church and Melrose RFC
Scotland coach Gregor Townsend was among those in attendance at the Memorial Service (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A poem was read by Weir’s three sons, Hamish, Angus and Ben. It was entitled Requiem for Doddie (The Mad Giraffe) and written by Timmy Douglas.

Former Scotland players including Rob Wainwright, Gavin Hastings, Kenny Logan and Kelly Brown were among those arriving ahead of the 1pm service.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend and predecessors, including Sir Ian McGeechan and Frank Hadden, were also present.

Former England internationals Bill Beaumont, Martin Johnson and Rob Andrew also attended.

Doddie Weir Memorial Service
Sir Chris Hoy also paid his respects (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Logan’s wife, TV presenter Gabby Logan also arrived early.

Multiple Olympic gold medal-winning cyclist Sir Chris Hoy was also present.

Weir died aged 52 last month following a six-year battle with motor neurone disease (MND).

The 6ft 6in former farmer, who played for Newcastle and Borders Reivers after turning professional, helped raise more than £8 million for research into MND through his charity, My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

Attendees were asked to wear tartan in tribute to Weir, who helped design his own pattern for his charity.

An array of colours were on show with mourners wearing the likes of tartan scarves, shawls, trousers, kilts and suits.

