Man, 19, dies after cars plunge into river in Aberdeenshire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A teenager has died after two cars crashed into a river.

Police were called to a report of a crash involving two vehicles on the A93 near Aboyne in Aberdeenshire at about 8.05am on Monday.

Both cars, an Audi and a BMW, had left the road and plunged into the River Dee.

Emergency services attended but the 19-year-old driver of the Audi was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 26-year-old driver of the BMW was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, where medical staff described his condition as stable.

Police are appealing for information about the incident and thanked members of the public who helped at the scene.

Sergeant Eoin Maxwell, from the divisional road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.

“Our investigation is at an early stage and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash, who has not yet spoken to police, to contact us.

“We are also keen to obtain any dashcam from motorists driving on the road around the time of the crash.

“We would like to thank the members of the public who assisted at the scene of the crash this morning.

“Anyone with information should contact officers through 101 with reference 0568 of 19 December.”