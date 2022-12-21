Driver, 66, killed in Edinburgh bypass crash By Press Association December 21 2022, 11.16am The man died shortly after being taken to hospital (Peter Byrne/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A driver has died following a crash on the Edinburgh city bypass. The incident occurred at about 1.10pm on Tuesday on the A720 westbound, near the Sheriffhall roundabout. Two cars were involved, a silver Renault Captur and a grey Skoda Karoq. The 66-year-old man driving the Renault was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh but he died a short time later. The road was closed while crash investigation work was carried out and it reopened at around 4.40pm. Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died and our investigation to find out the full circumstances of what happened continues. “I am appealing for anyone who saw what happened or who has dashcam footage that could help with our inquiries to get in touch. “Please call us on 101, quoting incident number 1379 of Tuesday December 20.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape 16 2 Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023 2 3 Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight 4 Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed 2 5 10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our… 6 New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife 7 Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation 8 Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250 2 9 Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning 10 Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff More from The Courier ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee 5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath 3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44… Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril 'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed… Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023 Editor's Picks Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023 Alan Soutar back working as a firefighter on New Year’s Day – as Arbroath darts hero rues ‘missed opportunity’ Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023 SNP ‘hardball’ threat to take education powers from councils Q&A: Getting to know Albany Keith, owner of popular Dundee café FIKA Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed Kisses from Kinsley: Charity being launched in memory of brave Angus toddler 5 Dundee, Perth & Fife restaurants praised by our reviewers in 2022 Kinghorn Loony Dook: Best pictures as Fifers brave chilly Forth to see in 2023 New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire Most Commented 1 Dundee bypass 'consigned to history' as A90 plan takes shape 2 City planner questions decision to build another office block at Dundee Waterfront 3 Angus crematorium objectors bank on appeal hearing early in 2023 4 Broughty Ferry bus shelters destroyed by vandals again - just weeks after repairs 5 Dundee council chiefs urged to call in expert over Olympia corrosion 6 15 flash flood pictures from Tayside and Fife as wild weather causes disruption 7 Claims A9 treated like a 'forgotten backwater' as petition reaches 3,700 signatures 8 Kirkcaldy sees biggest house price rise but Dundee and Perth lag behind 9 Plans lodged for one of the world's biggest wind farms off Fife coast 10 Sharp increase in drivers 'deliberately’ ignoring lights at Broughty Ferry level crossing