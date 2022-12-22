Almost 50% of 999 ambulance calls dealt with outside emergency departments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Almost 50% of 999 ambulance calls dealt with outside emergency departments

By Press Association
December 22 2022, 12.03am
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf visits the Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS/PA)
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf visits the Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS/PA)

Almost half of 999 ambulance calls are dealt without sending patients to hospital, figures have revealed, helping to reduce pressure on stretched accident and emergency departments across Scotland.

In October 49.1% of patients were cared outside emergency departments, the Scottish Ambulance Service said on Thursday.

This was made up of 24.9% of patients who were managed on the call and 24.2% who were managed at the scene.

Pauline Howie, chief executive of the service, said as pressure on hospitals increases this winter it is “vital we work together with our health board and community colleagues to find ways of delivering the right care for individuals and easing pressure on emergency departments”.



The figures were released as the ambulance service launches its round-the-clock Integrated Clinical Hub, which provides a detailed consultation for patients whose initial 999 triage has ruled out time-critical illness.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “We are facing a challenging winter ahead for the NHS and it’s initiatives such as the Integrated Clinical Hub that can help ensure patients receive appropriate care at home or in the community and alleviate pressures on our already busy A&E departments.”

The ambulance service said the hub will help people receive the most appropriate care and support, co-ordinated through its three control centres.

Ms Howie, whose service employs 5,000 staff across Scotland, said: “If the patient’s symptoms are not immediately life-threatening, they can then benefit from a clinical assessment with a senior experienced clinician to agree how help can be best provided.

“Frontline emergency clinicians can also be supported by more senior clinical staff via telephone and video, aiming to enable the patient to access the most appropriate pathway or care provision to address their need.

“This can help reduce pressure within Scotland’s emergency departments.”

Every year the Scottish Ambulance Service responds to more than 1.5 million calls for help, of which over 600,000 are emergency and unscheduled incidents.

