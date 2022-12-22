Mary fell from favour as first name for Scots over a century, researchers find

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Mary fell from favour as first name for Scots over a century, researchers find

By Press Association
December 22 2022, 12.04am
Mary was the most popular name for girls and women in 1921, researchers found (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Mary was the most popular name for girls and women in 1921, researchers found (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Mary was Scotland’s most popular name for girls and women a century ago, researchers have found, but naming baby girls after the mother of Jesus has fallen out of favour with new mums.

Tallying up the top names from the 4.8 million people recorded north of the border on June 19 1921, almost 300,000 women and girls shared the name with the Virgin Mary, the National Records of Scotland found.

And another name associated with Christmas, Joseph, did not fare any better. In 1921 it was the 13th most popular name for males but by 2021 just 77 babies received the name – making it the 76th most popular boys’ name.

But the top name for men and boys in June 1921 was biblical, with almost 350,000 John’s recorded in Scotland.

But in the century since the range of names has changed markedly, said Gerry Donnelly, who leads the Scotland’s People project at the NRS.

“By comparing the top 10 first names from the 1921 census with babies born in 2021, there are a few similarities but only for male names,” Mr Donnelly said.

“This reflects the trends in recent decades towards much more variation in the names we see.”

It means 1921’s top women’s names of Mary, Margaret and Elizabeth have made way for the top baby girl names of Olivia, Emily and Isla in 2021 as mothers seemingly shun the more traditional names.

None of the names which are in the top 10 for the 1921 census featured in the most popular baby girls names 100 years on.

Isabella, which was sixth most popular in 1921, was 32nd for babies born last year with 121 registrations of girls with that name.

For men and boys it is a slightly different story.

Comparing the first names of all males in the 1921 census with the names of baby boys born in 2021, James and Alexander are still in the top 10 and the most popular name for boys is Jack – historically a nickname for John.

Charlie and Archie are also high in the 2021 list, derivatives of Charles and Archibald which were common in 1921.

Thomas remains a popular name. It came in at 19th last year and wassixth in the 1921 census.

But Daniel, which was the 20th in 1921, has fallen out of favour, with just 125 baby boys given the name in 2021, making it the 38th most popular.

Mr Donnelly said: “Our counts suggest that more than half of the people recorded in Scotland’s Census in 1921 had one of the top 10 names for males and females.”

Individual records from the census are kept confidential for 100 years, but the information can now be searched at the Scotland’s People family history website.

“Finding out what names were in your family can be surprising but it’s likely you will find some Marys and Johns,” said Mr Donnelly, who is Scotland’s People lead at the NRS.

The website now has all the records from the 1921 census online to search, allowing Scots to find their grandparents, great-grandparents or even earlier generations and see where they were living and what work they had.

“It’s a fascinating glimpse into the lives of a generation that did so much to build the world we live in today,” Mr Donnelly said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
unknown reporter - CR0040413 - New County Hotel incident with emergency services in attendance - - Picture show scenes from the incident fire crews with crane -- York Place / County Place, Perth - Monday 2nd January 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson & Co Ltd
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, Fife, closed by police after man found unwell in the street. Picture shows; Glamis Road. Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Source: Fife Jammers Date; 02/01/2023
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has made early transfer moves. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip

Editor's Picks

Most Commented