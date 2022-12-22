Coronavirus deaths fall in weekly update By Press Association December 22 2022, 10.00am The latest coronavirus figures have been published (Victoria Jones/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Confirmed or suspected coronavirus deaths in Scotland fell last week, according to the latest figures. Data from National Records of Scotland shows that in the week to December 18, there were 38 deaths involving Covid-19 – three fewer than the previous week. It means that as of Sunday, there have been 16,252 deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. As at 18 December, 16,252 COVID-related deaths registered. 38 registered in the latest week, 3 fewer than in previous week. Deaths from all causes in Scotland in this week: 1,302, which is 15, or 1%, more than the 5 yr avg https://t.co/iUdJF7v4bS #NRSStats #COVID pic.twitter.com/bg69q52r08— NatRecordsScot (@NatRecordsScot) December 22, 2022 It comes after the latest Public Health Scotland figures showed that in the week ending December 18, there were on average 872 patients in hospital with Covid-19. This was a 18.6% increase from the previous week ending December 11 when the figure was 735. In the week to December 18, there were 13 new admissions to intensive care with a laboratory confirmed test of Covid-19, four up on the previous week. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape 16 2 Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023 2 3 Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight 4 Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed 2 5 10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our… 6 New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife 7 Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation 8 Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250 2 9 Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning 10 Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff More from The Courier 3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44… Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril 'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed… Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023 Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip Editor's Picks Rape sentencing in Scotland not a ‘pressing problem’ appeal judges rule Dundee are over their relegation hangover but complacency must be avoided, warns Cammy Kerr Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care row Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged Perth residents demand change as they brace for more flooding in 2023 Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023 Hogmanay 1999: When Dundee partied into a new millennium Cost of living crisis fuelling crime surge across Tayside as top cop warns of ‘hard choices’ ahead Most Commented 1 SNP 'hardball' threat to take education powers from councils 2 Dundee bypass 'consigned to history' as A90 plan takes shape 3 City planner questions decision to build another office block at Dundee Waterfront 4 Angus crematorium objectors bank on appeal hearing early in 2023 5 Broughty Ferry bus shelters destroyed by vandals again - just weeks after repairs 6 Dundee council chiefs urged to call in expert over Olympia corrosion 7 15 flash flood pictures from Tayside and Fife as wild weather causes disruption 8 Claims A9 treated like a 'forgotten backwater' as petition reaches 3,700 signatures 9 Kirkcaldy sees biggest house price rise but Dundee and Perth lag behind 10 Plans lodged for one of the world's biggest wind farms off Fife coast