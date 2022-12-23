Man charged in connection with woman’s death in North Lanarkshire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 52-year-old man will appear in court on Boxing Day after being charged in connection with a death of a North Lanarkshire woman.

Emergency services were called Barra Drive in Airdrie on Tuesday, where Stacey Warnock, 51, was found dead.

The man is expected to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Boxing Day, Police Scotland said, after on Friday being charged in connection with the death of Ms Warnock.

A 52-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a woman at Barra Drive in Airdrie.https://t.co/jo3FKoq4uT — Lanarkshire Police (@Lanarkshire_Pol) December 23, 2022

Detective Inspector Campbell Jackson said his thoughts were with her “family and friends and they are being provided with support by specialist officers”.

“We believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the wider community,” he said.

“There may be a police presence in the area as our investigation continues and I would like to thank the local community for their assistance with our inquiries.”