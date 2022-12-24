Man, 30, dies after crash in Borders

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 30-year-old man has died after being involved in a crash in the Borders.

Police were alerted to the incident on the A75 near Dumfries at around 11pm on Friday.

The man, who was driving a silver Renault Megane, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The #A75 is currently ⛔️CLOSED⛔️ approximately 1 mile west of the Lochfoot Roundabout. Please avoid the area at this time whilst diversions are put in place. @WestSoundNews @BBCTravelScot @trafficscotland pic.twitter.com/8I8QYN5s4g — Nithsdale Police (@NithsdalePolice) December 23, 2022

No other vehicles were involved in the incident, police say, and the road was closed overnight for investigations.

Sergeant Kenny Malaney said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“We are working to establish the full circumstances of this incident and would urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or saw the vehicle prior to it leaving the road to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage.”

Police have asked witnesses to the incident to come forward, quoting the reference number 4032 of December 23.