First baby born in Scottish capital on Christmas Day

Parents in Edinburgh have welcomed the best Christmas present they could hope for – a daughter.

The first baby born on Christmas Day in the capital – and potentially the country – arrived at 2.44am.

Selena arrived at 2.44am (Jane Barlow/PA)

Selena was born to parents Nadejda Bulgaru, 25, and Stefan Dobroviceanu, 31 at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

The new addition to the family was born weighing 7lbs 4oz, according to staff at the hospital.