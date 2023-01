New arrivals bring Christmas cheer for parents

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Parents across Scotland are celebrating the best Christmas present they could hope for – a baby.

Potentially the first child born on Christmas Day in Scotland arrived at 12.39am.

Baby Robyn weighed in at 7lb 8oz when she was born to Nicola and Calum Lawson at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Christmas baby Selena arrived at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary at 2.44am (Jane Barlow/PA)

The first Christmas baby born in the capital arrived at 2.44am.

Selena was born at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary to Nadejda Bulgaru, 25, and Stefan Dobroviceanu, 31.

The new addition to the family weighed 7lb 4oz, according to hospital staff.

Later, Chloe McKee gave birth to 8lb 11oz son Rio at 3.16am in the Princess Royal Maternity Unit at Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

How about this for a Christmas present? Little Alex Currie made his way into the world at 4.32am this morning in the Midwife Unit at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital. Huge congratulations to Margaret, Daniel, big brother William, and big sister Arya! 👶🎉🎄 pic.twitter.com/OJCGkBclAV — NHS Grampian (@NHSGrampian) December 25, 2022

And Emma Dolan’s daughter Bailey was born in the same ward at about 5.10am, weighing in at 5lb 13oz.

In the north east of Scotland, Alex Currie was born at 4.32am at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital to mother Margaret and father Daniel.

University Hospital Wishaw (UHW) in Lanarkshire welcomed their first Christmas baby, weighing in at 7lb 2oz at 6.05am on Sunday.

Parents Roopa and Seben Devassia have not yet decided on his name.

About an hour and a half later another boy, whose name has not been decided yet by parents Kirsten Moore and Dean Patterson, was born at 7.34am weighing 8lb 2oz.

Parents Jennifer Brown and Declan Mcmeekin also welcomed a baby boy at UHW at 9.24am who weighed 6lb 15oz.