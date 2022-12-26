Edinburgh woman targeted in Christmas Day attack

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are hunting for a man who attacked a woman on Christmas Day before fleeing in a getaway car which was later set on fire.

The 32-year-old victim was attacked in the Graysknowe area of Edinburgh at around 6pm.

The suspect then got into the passenger side of a dark Volkswagen which was parked nearby and left the area.

Detective Inspector Kevin Tait, from Corstorphine CID, said: “This appears to have been a targeted attack and we can be thankful that the victim was not more seriously injured.”

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for information after a 32-year-old woman was assaulted in the Graysknowe area of Edinburgh on the evening of Christmas Day. READ MORE: https://t.co/kuPzW96eID pic.twitter.com/bIBKnSr3Te — EdinburghPolice (@EdinburghPolice) December 26, 2022

The woman did not require hospital treatment, Police Scotland said.

Investigations have revealed that the suspected getaway car was left in West Pilton Lea, around six miles away, by two men at around 6.45pm the same day.

Later that night, at around 11.30pm, a man was seen returning to the vehicle and setting it alight.

Mr Tait said: “We are appealing to anyone with information, or was in either the Graysknowe or West Pilton Lea areas and witnessed anything suspicious, to please come forward.”

Detectives described the suspect as white, around 6ft and of slim build, He was wearing a black padded jacket, black jogging bottoms and black trainers.

Officers said anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident 1821 of December 25.