Hundreds of homes left without water on Christmas Day

Hundreds of homes in the East Renfrewshire area were without water on Christmas Day due to an “operational issue”.

Around 5,000 properties are thought to have been affected.

Engineers worked overnight to restore supplies but said some may have to wait longer for usual levels.

Scottish Water said the G76, G77 and G46 postcode areas would experience “intermittent” delays to their supply while repairs continued at the Picketlaw Water Treatment Centre on Boxing Day.

Customers in #G76 #G77 #G46 may experience loss of water supply. We will provide more information as soon as we can.https://t.co/HOJ0FbpTOz — Scottish Water (@scottish_water) December 25, 2022

Area such as Newton Mearns, Giffnock, Thornliebank and Clarkston areas were still facing disruption on Monday afternoon.

Bottled water was made available at several collection points, including Williamwood High School in Clarkston and St Clare’s Primary School in Newton Mearns.

A Scottish Water spokesman said: “We sincerely apologise to those customers who have been impacted by this issue and we thank you for your patience and understanding.

“Our teams will continue to work until this is fully resolved.”