Police appeal for help to identify man found dead in harbour

Police have launched an appeal to identify a body found in a harbour in Fife.

The man’s body was found on the beach at Cellardyke Harbour at about 8.30am on Monday.

Emergency services attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is being treated as unexplained and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

The man is described as around 6ft tall, of slim to medium build, with short dark hair and a goatee beard/facial stubble.

He was wearing a distinctive blue T-shirt, jeans and white trainers.

Detective Inspector Stuart Hunter said: “Our inquiries so far have not been able to identify the man and we are asking members of the public if they can assist with our investigation.

“I would urge anyone who may be able to assist with identifying the man or had seen him in the area to get in contact with officers.”