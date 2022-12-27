Body found on Arthur’s Seat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The body of a man has been found on Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh.

Emergency services were called after the discovery was made at about 8am on Tuesday.

Formal identification has yet to take place, however the family of Robert Corner, 50, who was reported missing from the Baronscourt area, has been informed.

A police spokesperson said inquiries are ongoing but there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.