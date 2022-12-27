Man in hospital after car mounts pavement in suspected attempted murder

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being hit by a car in Glasgow in what police are calling an attempted murder.

Police were called after a car collided with parked vehicles, railings and a man in Langlands Road, Govan, before catching fire at about 3.15pm on Saturday.

The 20-year-old male pedestrian was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

The occupants of the vehicle then ran away from the scene and inquiries are ongoing to trace them, police confirmed.

Detectives said they are treating the incident as attempted murder and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Constable Mark Garner, of Greater Glasgow CID, said: “It’s vital we find out exactly what happened and I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the incident to come forward.

“Also, if anyone has relevant dash cam footage of Langlands Road around 3pm on Saturday, please contact us.”