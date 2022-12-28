More than 300 attacks on ambulance staff in last year – new data

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There have been more than 300 physical and verbal assaults on Scottish Ambulance Service staff in the last year, according to latest figures.

Data from November 2021 to November 2022 shows that there were 160 physical and 148 verbal attacks by members of the public on staff, including crews and those who work in control rooms.

The Scottish Ambulance Service is asking people to treat staff with respect when they call 999 or when crews arrive in their homes.

It comes as the service faces sustained pressure over the busy winter period.

As we experience winter pressures, please be respectful to all our staff, including crews and those who work in our control rooms. They are trying to help you and don't deserve to be abused, insulted or threatened. It's #NotPartOfTheJob. pic.twitter.com/SUeX0W6tXm — Scottish Ambulance (@Scotambservice) December 21, 2022

Pauline Howie, chief executive of the Scottish Ambulance Service, said: “The number of serious assaults our crews have experienced over the last year is extremely concerning.

“As we head towards Hogmanay, where there is a general increase in alcohol consumption, it’s more important than ever to raise awareness of this issue.

“Our staff have been working incredibly hard over the last couple of years, and they should be able to do their job safely, without fear of assault, when treating patients or when handling calls.

“Sadly, we’ve seen incidents occur in other parts of the NHS and against our police and fire colleagues too.

“We provide support to staff to report incidents to Police Scotland, so that they can take the matter further, but violence, whether physical or verbal, has a lasting effect.”

The service said it has a range of measures to help protect staff, such as training in managing aggression and assessing risk.

If crews have experienced violence in a particular area or at an address, then this will be flagged up and taken into consideration when deciding whether crews need back-up from Police Scotland when they attend.