Fire crews scrambled to Glasgow tenement blaze

Fire crews remain on the scene at a early morning tenement fire in Glasgow which saw one person needing medical treatment.

Emergency services were called to the property in Garthland Drive in the city’s Dennistoun area in the early hours of Thursday.

Nine crews were dispatched to the scene and one person was treated by paramedics, the fire service said.

Flames were seen spilling from a ground floor flat as smoke billowed out.

Emergency services had a large presence, with ambulance and fire crews also in neighbouring Meadowpark Street.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a fire at a flat in Garthland Drive, Glasgow, at 2.43am on December 29.

“Operations control mobilised nine appliances to the scene.

“One casualty was reported and was treated by the Scottish Ambulance Service and crews are still in attendance.”