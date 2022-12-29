Woman raped on country cycle path

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are investigating after a woman was raped on a country cycle path.

The 41-year-old was seriously sexually assaulted as she walked on the path between Linwood and Brookfield in Renfrewshire between 10pm and 11pm on Wednesday December 21.

She went to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley for treatment.

Police are appealing for information about the suspect who is described as white, aged in his 20s, with dark wavy hair, and may also have an injury to his face.

Police are appealing for information following a report of a serious sexual assault in Linwood. On Wednesday, 21 December, a 41-year-old woman was walking on the cycle path between Linwood and Brookfield when she was approached and sexually assaulted. https://t.co/K1oq5xwBTb pic.twitter.com/VCOs1A1ItC — Renfrewshire & Inverclyde Police (@RenfrewInverPol) December 29, 2022

Detective Chief Inspector Mark McLennan said: “The woman was left understandably shaken by this incident.

“Our inquiries are at an early stage and I am appealing to anyone who recognises the description of the man to get in touch.

“Additionally, I would ask anyone who was in the area around that time and who may have seen someone fitting the description before or after the incident to come forward.”

Deputy Area Commander Inspector Alex Marshall said that extra patrols are being carried out in the area.

He said: “Anyone with any concerns can approach these officers and provide information.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 2911 of December 27 2022 or contact Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.