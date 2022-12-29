Police investigating report of rape say no crime took place

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police investigating an allegation that a woman was raped on a country cycle path have said no crime took place.

Officers launched an investigation following a report of an incident on the path between Linwood and Brookfield in Renfrewshire between 10pm and 11pm on Wednesday December 21.

Police Scotland issued an appeal for information on Thursday.

But later in the day, the force said it has been established that no crime took place.