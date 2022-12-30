Police officer taken to hospital after crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A police officer has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash on a motorway.

The police vehicle was on its way to an emergency call when it was involved in a collision with another vehicle at junction 19 of the M8 in Glasgow.

The crash happened at around 7.50am on Friday.

Police Scotland said the driver of the police vehicle was taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment for minor injuries.